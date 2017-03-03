Family to donate organs of victims in fatal Oregon fire

A A

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon family that lost six people, including five children, in a fatal fire will donate the organs of the mother and her 13-year-old son.

Legacy Emanuel Medical Center said Friday in a news release that the family will donate the organs of Tabitha Howell and her son, Andrew Hall-Young.

Howell and Hall-Young died at the hospital’s burn center Thursday within an hour of each other.

Howell’s critically burned husband is the only survivor of the fire early Wednesday that also killed four other children aged 4 to 13.

The fire in the timber town of Riddle, about 200 miles south of Portland, was caused by combustible materials placed too close to a portable space heater.