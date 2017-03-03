Go: Newsies, Youth Arts Month, museums reopen

A A

1. Broadway on screen

Seize the day as “Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical,” rated PG, arrives in Camas at the Liberty Theatre, 315 N.E. Fourth Ave., Camas. Starring members from the original Broadway production and touring ensemble, the film was shot on stage in Los Angeles last year. The musical follows the New York City newsboys strike of 1899 , as the newsies organize a protest after the price of the papers are raised by newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer. The musical will be screened at 11 a.m. March 4; 3 p.m. March 5 in the Granada Studio; and 7:30 p.m. March 6. Tickets are $15, $12 for seniors and students. 360-859-9555 or www.camasliberty.com

2. Get creative

It’s a day all about celebrating the arts and kicking off Youth Arts Month. Ridgefield First Saturday will begin with a pancake breakfast served by the Lions Club from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Ridgefield Community Center, 210 N. Main Ave., Ridgefield. The cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family of six and will benefit the Ridgefield Art Association. Arts activities for all ages, including an art fair and community mural, will follow from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors can also take part in an art puzzle scavenger hunt at participating downtown merchants or explore the vendor fair, farmers market, chalk art and coloring contest. A music and dance showcase will begin at 7 p.m., featuring dancers, musicians, poets and singers, at the Old Liberty Theater, 113 N. Main Ave. There’s with a $10 suggested donation for the showcase to support the arts programs. http://ridgefieldwa.us or www.ridgefieldyoutharts.com

3. Sunday sounds

Two concerts will fill Sunday with classic sounds. The Salmon Creek Kiwanis and Columbia Credit Union present an intimate performance by composer and pianist Michael Allen Harrison at 2 p.m. March 5 at Fries Auditorium, Washington State School for the Blind, 2214 E. 13th St. Vancouver. All proceeds benefit Salmon Creek Kiwanis, and its community programs. Tickets are $30. 360-600-6505 or www.tickettomato.com/event/4582/michael-allen-harrison-in-concert/

The Southwest Washington Wind Symphony welcomes flute and piccolo virtuoso Zachariah Galatis to its concert titled “Flourishes.” This performance will range from the dramatic flamenco-inspired James Christensen’s “Piccolo Espagnol” to the courageous sounds of “Only Light.” The concert begins at 3 p.m. March 5 at the Performing Arts Center at Union High School, 6201 N.W. Friberg-Strunk St., Camas. Admission is free. 360-574-8386 or www.swwindsymphony.org

4. Hello museums

Explore the history of Clark County as two museums reopen after renovation.

The Camas-Washougal Historical Society will celebrate the reopening of the Two Rivers Heritage Museum with an open house to showcase the new exhibits, display and winter updates from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 4 at the museum, 1 Durgan St., Washougal. Explore the 1930s kitchen, see the newly installed message pole for trains from the old Camas Train Depot and learn how wool blankets are made. There will be $1 off regular admission, which is $5, $4 for seniors, $2 for students and free for children younger than 5, during the open house. 360-835-8742 or www.2rhm.com

Join the Clark County Historical Society for a grand reopening celebration of the museum after its remodel, along with a commemoration of the society’s 100th anniversary. The event will run 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 4 with the unveiling of the exhibit “All Aboard: Clark County Rides the Rails,” along with a ribbon cutting and refreshments at the Clark County Historical Museum, 1511 Main St., Vancouver. Admission is free. 360-993-5679 or cchmuseum.org

5. Yeast and humans

Ever wonder why humans have specific genes for breaking down alcohol? Kevin McCabe did and he’ll be the speaker at this month’s Science on Tap which explores “Evolution Under the Influence.” McCabe is the lab supervisor at Full Sail Brewing and has a Ph.D in molecular and medical genetics. He will take the audience on a trip through human history, exploring our relationship with yeast, primate alcohol consumption and how early microbiology gave humans control over yeast. The lecture begins at 7 p.m. March 8 at the Kiggins Theatre, 1011 Main St., Vancouver. Admission is a suggested donation of $8 to $10. www.viaproductions.org