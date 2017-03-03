Greek food at I Heart Gyro worth the wait

A A

Dining Out review: I Heart Gyro Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Where: 221 N.E. 104th Ave., Suite 207, Vancouver. Telephone: 360-984-3637. I Heart Gyro is on Facebook for more information. Health score: I Heart Gyro received a pre-opening inspection and is scheduled for a routine inspection in the near future. Zero is a perfect score, and Clark County Public Health closes restaurants with a score of 100 or higher. For information, call 360-397-8428.

Why: Another Greek cuisine option opened in Clark County two months ago. I Heart Gyro is a family-friendly, casual establishment that is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner off Mill Plain Boulevard just west of Interstate 205 in a strip mall.

The menu offers a bit more than gyros to satisfy anyone’s hankering for Mediterranean fare.

What I tried: I had the Chicken Gyro Plate; my dining companion had the Iskender Plate. I also tried the Baklava.

The chicken in my entree was extremely tender and deliciously seasoned. Every bite convinced me this was going to become a habit. The chicken was served atop basmati rice, which made the perfect pairing, adding texture to the dish.

The Greek salad that came with it consisted of large diced tomato and cucumber with small diced red onion incorporated into the mix. The vegetables were topped with shredded cheese and tzatziki sauce. The salad was appetizing and offered a garden fresh contrast to the protein of the dish.

The Iskender Plate offers a generous portion of lamb gyro meat mixed with tomato sauce and pieces of pita bread. Tzatziki sauce comes with it as well. My dining companion found this dish very satisfying and noted how the tomato sauce brought out the best in the meat and enjoyed dipping it in the tzatziki, which kicked it up a notch.

The pita bread was soft and fresh.

The baklava was delicate and super flaky — as it should be — and honey-sweet with just the right amount of crushed walnuts and pistachio incorporated into the layers. It provided a perfect ending to a scrumptious meal.

Atmosphere: Below the black ceiling, walnut colored wainscot rises to meet white walls decorated with prints of the pyramids, the Great Sphinx, the Parthenon and other famous locales. Seating consists of red, tall upholstered booths adjacent to the walls and tables and chairs down the middle of the space. The order/pick-up counter is located just before the kitchen in the rear of the restaurant. If you are dining in, table service is provided. There is no music and there are no large screen TVs.

Menu highlights beyond what I tried: The lamb gyro plate includes lamb, basmati rice and Greek salad; the falafel platter offers falafel balls, basmati rice, hummus, Greek salad and pita bread. A variety of gyros wraps come with lettuce tomatoes and onions topped with diner’s choice of spicy garlic sauce or tzatiki.

The baba ghanouj plate, consisting of roasted eggplant, tahini, lemon juice and garlic, sounded tasty (you may also add lamb for $3). Greek fries are also available and dessert options include moshabak and awama.

Other observations: I stopped in with 45 minutes to spare, expecting to dine-in and ended up getting my meal to-go because it took such a lengthy time for the food to be prepared. It was one of those rare occasions in which the lack of timeliness was absolved once I discovered the food was worth the wait and the price. The restaurant is very tidy but lacks significant ambiance — though, once again, the food is worth it. The service is friendly and polite.

Cost: Appetizers and sides cost $1 to $13. Plates and gyros range from $6 to $13. Soup is $3.50 and salads are $6 to $8. Desserts are $3 and $3.50. Specialty drinks cost $3 and soft drinks are $2.