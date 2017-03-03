Guided snowshoe trips offered on Mount Hood

A A

Mount Hood Meadows is offering guided snowshoe trips along White River Canyon twice in March and two more times in April.

The cost is $60 and includes dinner at the Alpenstube Restaurant on the mountain.

The dates are March 11, March 25, April 8 and April 22. To reserve a spot, go online to www.skihood.com.

Tours include snowshoe rentals, a ride to the top of Vista chairlift, the guided hike and dinner.

Participants meet at Mount Hood Meadows Rental Center at 2:30 p.m. to get snowshoes and meet the guides, then load the last chair up the mountain at 3:30 p.m.

The descent from 6,600 feet elevation is along the southern boundary of the resort on Vista Ridge, through Mitchell Creek and back to the lodge. The trek takes about 90 minutes.

Participants need to wear a comfortable winter boot and be in good physical condition.

Tours may be cancelled depending on weather conditions.