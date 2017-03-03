High school drama club to be honored at Capitol

A A

Battle Ground – Battle Ground High School’s Drama Club, which will be traveling to Scotland this summer to perform, will be honored with a state resolution Monday.

The club will perform its winter show, “Almost, Maine,” at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the world’s largest performing arts festival, this summer. And the group will also be recognized a little closer to home next week, when the state Legislature will read a resolution recognizing the drama club. Director Stephan “Cash” Henry said the group will sit in the gallery of the Capitol building while the resolution is presented.

The school was selected in a highly competitive process from 3,000 nominated programs across the country.