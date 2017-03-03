In Our View: Get Behind REAL ID Bill

A A

The need for Washington to address the conundrum of its driver’s licenses has been demonstrated by a 45-4 vote in the state Senate.

With support that included the entire Southwest Washington delegation, Senate Bill 5008 was passed this week to bring the state into compliance with federal identification requirements. The measure would create a two-tiered licensing system, and the House of Representatives and Gov. Jay Inslee should follow suit by approving the plan.

At issue is the REAL ID Act, a 2005 federal law that was passed upon the recommendation of the committee that investigated the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The federal law requires driver’s licenses and ID cards issued by states to have enhanced security measures requiring the holders to demonstrate that they are legally in the United States.

This has been a troublesome provision for Washington, which is one of the few states that issues licenses that do not meet the federal standard. Washington offers, but does not require, an enhanced driver’s license requiring proof of citizenship that meets the federal standard. After previously receiving waivers from the federal government, the state’s current licenses will be inadequate for boarding an airplane or visiting a federal building beginning in January 2018.

While those waivers have been beneficial for Washington residents, allowing them to avoid seeking the enhanced licenses, the waivers also point out a flaw in the system. It is counterproductive for the federal government to pass a law and then allow states to seek waivers for more than a decade. If the law is deemed beneficial and important in preventing a 9/11-style attack, it should be enforced; if it is not beneficial, it should be repealed.

The measure being considered by the Legislature would mark current licenses as being invalid for federal purposes. This means that airplane passengers or those entering federal buildings would need to show a passport or other valid ID. The bill also would lower the price of an enhanced license to $66 for five years — down from its current cost of $108 for six years.

The desire for a two-tiered licensing system is understandable. Requiring proof of citizenship for a driver’s license would simply prevent noncitizens from seeking licenses and, therefore, insurance. But it would not keep them off the road. Increasing the number of unlicensed and uninsured drivers would be dangerous for other motorists and would defeat the purpose of requiring driver’s licenses. Before getting behind the wheel, all drivers should be encouraged to demonstrate their knowledge of traffic laws and their ability to drive, regardless of immigration status.

Meanwhile, questions have been raised about the status of those who are in this country legally but cannot receive an enhanced driver’s license. If somebody is, indeed, a legal resident, they already possess documentation that meets the federal requirement, such as a passport. It might be a bit of an inconvenience, but it will not limit their access to airplanes or federal facilities.

State Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, said the bill allows the state to comply with federal law “and protect the interests of all of us in the state of Washington.” Among those interests now is seeing that the Legislature acts in a timely fashion and that the state’s residents quickly adjust to the new requirements.