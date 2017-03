A A

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man has been convicted of murder in the shooting death of a man.

Stranger Davis, 30, said he was suffering from mental problems when he walked up to Michael “Dirty” MacDonald in August 2014 and fired four rounds into his upper torso.

But Josephine County Judge Lindi Baker rejected the insanity defense in a nonjury trial that concluded Wednesday, the Daily Courier reported.

Baker also found him guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.