Man dies after car flips into Albany canal

Portland – An Albany man was killed Friday morning after his car rolled over into a canal.

Jonathan Alexzander Houser, 20, was the only occupant of the car, according to Linn County Sheriff Bruce Riley. He was driving south on Three Lakes Road in Linn County when his 2004 Dodge Neon went off the roadway, hit the embankment of Santiam Albany Canal and flipped over into the water. He was wearing his seatbelt.

Deputies needed a crane to pull the car out of the five-to-six-feet of water in the canal.