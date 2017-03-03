Microsoft worker program donates $142M in 2016

A A

SEATTLE — Microsoft’s employee philanthropy program distributed a record $142 million to nonprofits last year, topping the peak set the prior year by 14 percent.

The donations, which include employee gifts and the Redmond company’s corporate match of contributions and payment for volunteer hours, went to some 19,000 nonprofits and schools in 2016, the company said Wednesday.

About 74 percent of Microsoft’s U.S. employees contributed time or money, and top recipients include the United Way of King County, the Seattle Children’s Hospital Foundation and Doctors Without Borders.

Separately, Microsoft said it had donated to nonprofits web-based cloud-computing services valued at $465 million since its announcement a year ago that it intended to make $1 billion in such donations over a three-year period.