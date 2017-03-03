Moody’s raises Clark County’s bond rating

A A

An international investors service has raised Clark County’s nonvoted bond rating to Aa1, the second-highest rating available, the county announced Friday.

County Manager Mark McCauley wrote in the announcement that the rating from Moody’s Investors Service Inc. is “superior” for a county of Clark’s size and average personal income.

“My finance team and I are pleased with the higher rating from Moody’s,” he said. “The rating boost speaks to the quality of the county’s financial management and the health of our local economy. We continue to be considered a trusted fiduciary in the marketplace.”

Moody’s bond ratings are used to judge an entity’s ability to manage costs and debt. The upgrade should spell lower costs when borrowing in the future, and more options from which to purchase debt, the county said.

The agency raised ratings for 136 local jurisdictions in Oregon, Washington and Montana this week, the county said.