A A

ASTORIA, Ore. – Authorities have arrested an Astoria man who had been sought in his uncle’s death.

Clatsop County Sheriff Tom Bergin said 45-year-old Christopher Eric Johns was arrested Thursday and charged with murder. Deputies had been looking for Johns since 66-year-old Ronald Boudreau was found dead this week at his Warrenton home.

Authorities also charged Johns with misdemeanor assault for an alleged attack on a woman.