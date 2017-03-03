Priest convicted for sex with teen prostitute

A A

EUGENE, Ore. – A Lane County jury has found a Eugene, Ore., priest guilty of paying for sex with an underage prostitute.

The Register-Guard reports that jurors deliberated about 90 minutes before finding 42-year-old Daniel MacKay guilty. He is set to return to court March 9 for sentencing.

MacKay serves as priest at a Serbian Orthodox church. He also used to teach English classes at both Lane Community College and Northwest Christian University. The Western American Diocese of the Serbian Orthodox Church relieved MacKay from church duties after his arrest and will conduct a probe by church officials.