‘The drum is the heartbeat’ of annual powwow

If You Go • What: Annual Traditional Pow Wow featuring drumming, dancing, regalia and song; artisans and food. • When: noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. • Grand Entries: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. • Where: Heritage High School, 7825 N.E. 130th Ave., Vancouver. • Admission: Free.

Anita Smith, a member of the Makah Tribe, has been going to powwows all her life. But she didn’t get involved — she didn’t step onto the dance floor and take the lead — until sixth grade.

“I guess I felt ready to be part of it,” she said. “I wanted to get involved in the culture.”

Now Smith is a high school junior, and on Saturday, she’ll be the head girl dancer at the local powwow that’s hosted annually by several groups in partnership: the Native American Parents Association of Southwest Washington and the Title VI Native American Education Program that brings cultural education to Vancouver, Evergreen and Battle Ground school districts.

Smith, who said she’s interested in history and psychology, said dancing at powwows in regalia “makes you feel more in tune with everything. You know more about who you actually are. You know more about your culture’s past.”

Feeling in tune with your community, ancestry and traditions — and sharing that feeling with visitors — is the point, said organizer Dave Jollie. “The powwow is Native Americans sharing their culture with each other and with non-natives,” he said.

Before Jollie honored his late father at last year’s powwow, he said, he made phone calls to the elders of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, based in North Dakota, to get the traditions and procedures right.

“I was born and raised here” in Clark County, he said. “I knew I was Native American, but when you’re not around it, it’s easily forgotten.”

Even the term powwow is a modern mistake — a 200-year-old white misunderstanding and mispronunciation of “pauwau,” an Algonquin (Rhode Island) word for a meeting of spiritual leaders. What’s called a powwow today is less formal and more friendly — it’s a ceremonial celebration and social gathering. “It’s free admission, no alcohol, no drugs,” said Jollie.

You wouldn’t be far off if you just thought of it as an all-ages dance exhibition where you can enjoy elephant ears and Indian tacos and shop for native arts and crafts during the breaks.

“Dancers rage from babies who can just about walk to 80-year-old grandparents carrying babies,” Jollie said. While there are definite styles of dancing, and mentoring of younger dancers by elder ones, the bottom line is that “you’re supposed to dance the way the drums make you feel. The drum is the heartbeat,” Jollie said.

There’s always a host drum group, but many more usually arrive in time. “It’s an intertribal thing. You don’t know who’s going to show up until they do,” Jollie said.

The only truly formal moments are the two Grand Entry parades, scheduled for 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., as all dancers stride proudly into the arena in a dazzling display of colorful regalia and motion. All veterans are introduced by name.

“We are big on respecting elders and veterans,” said Jollie.

A 7 p.m. honor song is scheduled for Stacey Nasewytewa-McAllister, who “raised four children in this program” across 24 years, she said. “I think the powwow circle is so important, it’s like your family.”

Some people adopt powwow as a lifestyle, he said, crisscrossing the nation, traveling from one event to the next.

“You set up your drums for the weekend and start singing your songs,” Jollie said. “You meet people, you make new friends, you get back in touch with the traditions.”

Jollie is hoping that one change to local traditions doesn’t lose this annual powwow any participants. For as long as anyone can remember, it’s been held annually at Covington Middle School; but this year the powwow has moved to Heritage High School — which is not far to the northeast.

It’ll probably move again, organizer Dave Smith said.

“It’s still the first weekend in March. I’m hoping people don’t show up at Covington” and get confused, Jollie said. Especially because the gymnasium at Heritage is even bigger than the one at Covington, he said.

“It’s going to be better than ever,” he said.