Transportation fee hike bill passes statehouse

Olympia – A measure requiring Transportation Benefit Districts to hold a public hearing before raising fees passed the statehouse this week.

Rep. Liz Pike, R-Camas, backed House Bill 1606.

Currently, Transportation Benefit Districts have independent taxing authority, according to a news release. To raise taxes they are sometimes required to first seek voter approval, but there are other instances where no voter-approval is required, such as annual vehicle and transportation impact fees up to $50.

“A number of constituents have complained to me that TBDs have very little transparency when it comes to voting for tax and fee increases. I believe it is imperative that TBDs hold public hearings to allow for citizen input before raising car tab fees and other new taxes that could be imposed with or without a public vote,” Pike said in a statement.

The bill now goes to the Senate.