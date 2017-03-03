Turkey tourism pins its hopes on Arab travelers

A A

FATSA, Turkey — Suleiman Herwis walked around his new apartment amid a thick smell of paint and polish, checking its cupboards, the furniture and views from a balcony overlooking the Black Sea coastal town of Fatsa.

The Saudi Arabia-based physician says he is looking forward to vacations in this remote but more conservative part of Turkey, an area largely bypassed by Western tourists.

“It is more family-oriented here. For my culture, my background, this is more convenient,” said the Libyan-born, 50-year-old from Riyadh, who was visiting his three-bedroom, fully furnished apartment for the first time.

“The north (of Turkey) seems to be more conservative and (better) catering for family activities,” he said.

Turkey’s tourism industry suffered last year as Westerners stayed away because of violent attacks, a failed coup attempt at the height of the season, and the conflict raging across the border in Syria. The country now increasingly pins its hopes on visitors from the Middle Eastern countries.

According to data released by the Turkish Statistics Institute, tourism revenue in 2016 amounted to $22.1 billion — down nearly 30 percent from 2015.

While the number of German visitors, for example, was down by some 30 percent in 2016, tourists from Bahrain rose by 28 percent, 25 percent from Jordan and 17 percent from Saudi Arabia.

At least four projects to lure visitors from the Gulf region and Arab nations are underway along Turkey’s more traditional and conservative Black Sea coastline, where — unlike Turkey’s more popular Mediterranean and Aegean coasts — residents and visitors opt for full body covering swimsuits and where bars selling alcohol are few and far between.