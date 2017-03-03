Vancouver rents up 6.7 percent, website finds

A A

Rents in Vancouver rose 6.7 percent year over year, according to the March report from a rental listing website.

Apartment List, headquartered in San Francisco, reports that Vancouver outpaces the national year-over-year increases of 1 percent. Median rents in the city range from $950 for a one-bedroom apartment to $1,130 for a two-bedroom.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development puts those average costs at $946 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,053 for a two-bedroom apartment in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore. metropolitan statistical area.