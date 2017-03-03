Wilson building bill passes state Senate

A A

Olympia – The state Senate passed a measure backed by Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, which would prohibit rules changing on a developer or home builder in the middle of their project.

Senate Bill 5212 would vest building and permit applications for zoning, environmental and land-use regulations, according to a news release.

“The possibility of the rules being changed mid-project has a chilling effect on good development,” Wilson said.

“This also creates an unstable legal landscape for cities and counties as they plan growth for the future,” Wilson said. “If a project can meet the standards of a community and plays by the rules, it should not have those standards and rules changed on them.”

The bill now passes to the House.