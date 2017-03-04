Arrest made following death of man, dog in Portland

A A

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Authorities have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the death of a 59-year-old man whose body was found along with his dog in a Portland apartment.

Portland police say Alexander Rico Ortiz was taken into custody Friday evening in Hillsboro.

Ortiz is being held in the Multnomah County Detention Center and faces charges of aggravated murder, two counts of rape, aggravated animal abuse in the first degree and a parole violation.

Police say they discovered the body of Eleazar “Tony” Herrera Villegas on Monday along with his Jack Russell terrier dog named Max. Villegas’ death was ruled a homicide.

Police sought Ortiz on warrants stemming from the homicide of Villegas and a sexual assault that occurred the same day as the homicide at a hotel.