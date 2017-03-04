Clark clinches South No. 1 seed for postseason

A A

The Clark College men’s basketball team not only clinched its spot in the postseason on Saturday, the Penguins earned a bonus.

Five players scored in double figures as Clark beat Linn-Benton 81-78 at Albany, Ore., to wrap up the NWAC regular season tied with Umpqua for the top spot in the South region.

Clark (17-9, 10-6 South) will be the region’s No. 1 seed for the NWAC Tournament based on a season sweep of Umpqua (18-9, 10-6).

Clark coach Kevin Johnson said what has helped the Penguins along the way has been defending well and getting the win at Umpqua on Feb. 22.

“I’m just proud of our guys,” Johnson said. “We had a bit of a hole to dig out of, starting the conference 1-4. I’m proud of how they hung in their and grinded out wins.”

Playoff pairings will be announced Sunday afternoon. The tournament begins Thursday at Everett.

Jordan Berni and Kaden Ogles each scored 14 points for Clark in the finale at Linn-Benton (14-13, 8-8).

Also for the Penguins, Stephan Ammentorp had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Ty Cleland and Luke Osborn each scored 10 points. Ozzie George had a game-high 15 rebounds.

“It was a really good effort collectively,” Johnson said of the win at Linn-Benton. “George was just fantastic defensive and on the glass. He just goes after the ball.”

Clark sealed the game make making its free throws down the stretch. Clark made 20 of 30 free throws in the second half alone including 5 of 6 in the final 40 seconds.

WOMEN: Linn-Benton 70, Clark 57 — Kendyl Cone scored 12 points and Mailia Aguigui had 11 in the season-finale for Clark.

The Penguins finished their season 7-21, 4-12 in the NWAC South.