Gen. George C. Marshall leadership awards nominees announced

A A

Eight Clark County adults and 22 high school seniors have been nominated for this year’s Gen. George C. Marshall leadership awards.

The two 2017 award recipients will be announced at a ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on March 22 at the Providence Academy, 400 E. Evergreen Blvd.

Washington Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib will be keynote speaker at this year’s ceremony.

The awards honor the legacy of Gen. Marshall, who lived in Vancouver from 1936 to 1938 as commander of the 5th Infantry Brigade at Vancouver Barracks. During World War II, Marshall served as the chief of staff of the U.S. Army. He was secretary of state from 1947-1949 and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work on the Marshall Plan, which helped rebuild the economies of Europe and the Pacific nations after the war.

The leadership awards are a program of the Fort Vancouver National Trust.

Adult award nominees:

Katie Archer, Archer Public Affairs; D. Max Ault, Columbia River Economic Development Council; Alex Major, Army National Guard, Evergreen High School DECA; Whitney McMillin, Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington; Sean Philbrook, Identity Clark County; Michael Pond, Young Democrats of Clark County; Bradley Richardson, Clark County Historical Museum; Jenny Thompson, Police Activities League.

Youth award nominees:

Morgan Dunn, Camas High School; Sydney Fox-Middleton, Vancouver iTech Preparatory; Sydney Friauf, Skyview High School; Dana Fulham, Skyview High School; Andrew Hill, Henrietta Lacks Health and Bioscience High School; William Janney, Vancouver iTech Preparatory; Nick Jokela, Columbia Adventist Academy, Youth Commission; Nicholas Krane, Skyview High School; Isaac Larson, Skyview High School; Ethan Mayers, Hudson’s Bay High School; Sarah Mitchell, Mountain View High School; Sophie Muro, Camas High School; Courtney Nuttal-Nester, Hudson’s Bay High School; Alyssa Peterson, Cedar Tree Classical Christian School; Julieta Rendon-Mendoza, Union High School; Aidan Ryan, Seton Catholic High School; Alexis Sabatini, Camas High School; Daniel Scalberg, Union High School; Benjamin Shannon, Battle Ground High School; Morgan Ustick, Ridgefield High School; Akiva Wells, Hudson’s Bay High School; Ernesto Zurita, Heritage High School.