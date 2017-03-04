Historic preservation group has openings

A A

Vancouver – County councilors are seeking applicants for three vacant seats on the Clark County Historic Preservation Commission.

The commission, made up of seven members, is responsible for reviewing nominations to the National Register of Historic Places; reviewing nominations and designating places on the Clark County Heritage register; conducting design reviews for changes to buildings and sites on the local register; reviewing and deciding applications for the Special Valuation Tax Incentive for historic properties; and overseeing education and outreach.

Applicants must have demonstrated interest, experience or knowledge of history, historic preservation, architecture or related disciplines, such as planning, cultural anthropology, archaeology, cultural geography, American studies or historic rehabilitation or restoration.

To apply, submit a letter of interest and resume to Jennifer Clark, Clark County council, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666 or jennifer.clark@clark.wa.gov. The application deadline is 5 p.m. April 7.

Terms are three years and begin in July. The commission typically meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the O.O. Howard House, 750 Anderson St., Vancouver.