In Our View: Cheers & Jeers

Cheers: To Clark County and her people. Each February, The Columbian publishes a special section that highlights the diversity, creativity and passion of the people who make this county unique. This year’s Portrait section, which appeared in Sunday’s newspaper, is no different and features stories about the variety of characters who enrich our communities.

Clark County is home to about 461,000 residents, each with their own stories and their own backgrounds. Considering that the county had fewer than 200,000 residents as recently as 1990, the area’s culture and economy have been vastly altered in recent decades, and it is the people who have helped to keep it a wonderful place to live.

Jeers: To the possibility of uranium in the Columbia River. No, it hasn’t reached that point yet, but there is continuing concern about the federal government’s responsibility to clean up the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. The most recent story is that efforts are being expanded to bind leftover uranium to the soil before it gets into groundwater and flows into the nearby river.

Hanford, near Richland about 200 miles upstream from Vancouver, for decades played a role in the nation’s production of nuclear weapons. That has left behind radioactive waste that the federal government has been slow to clean up despite various court orders to do so. The latest issue involves uranium that has permeated the soil. That might not be as disconcerting as the 53 million gallons of radioactive waste sitting in tanks — many of which are leaking — but it serves as a reminder that the government must finally pay attention to Hanford.

Cheers: To the Clark County Historical Museum. The museum, 1511 Main St. near downtown Vancouver, will be the site of a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. today to mark its reopening following a remodeling project. Museum officials also will unveil a new exhibit highlighting the role railroads played in the development of the county.

With Vancouver being one of the oldest European settlements in Washington, this region long has celebrated its rich history. The Clark County Historical Museum serves as a particularly appropriate location for such celebrations, considering that the building was constructed in 1909 as a Carnegie Library. The reopening of the facility will reconnect Vancouver with a little bit of its past.

Jeers: To computer glitches. All computers have problems occasionally, but it is rare that one can wipe out a large swath of the Internet. That is what happened this week when human error caused an outage for much of Amazon.com’s cloud computing unit and sent ripples through the World Wide Web.

Company officials issued a lengthy mea culpa explaining exactly what happened and detailing new safeguards to prevent a reoccurrence. Meanwhile, the issue demonstrated the fragility of our interconnected information systems and the impact that one small mistake can have. And this one couldn’t even be blamed on the Russians.

Cheers: To green eggs and ham. For the 22nd year, Beaches Restaurant & Bar sponsored a unique way to get students interested in reading. Elementary schools in the Vancouver and Evergreen districts, plus some in Camas, Washougal and Ridgefield, served up a dish made famous by Dr. Seuss as they celebrated the birthday of the beloved author of children’s books.

Bringing to life one of his most popular books is a creative way to engage young students, and kudos are warranted for Beaches as well as Riverview Community Bank, which provided free books for each student. As for the green eggs and ham? We do! We like them, Sam-I-Am!