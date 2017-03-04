Lawmakers wrap up first month in Salem, Ore.

A A

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Legislature wrapped up its first month of the 2017 session last week, and the state’s ongoing housing crisis, budget issues and changes proposed by the new White House administration have dominated discussions thus far.

Here’s a recap of the biggest proposals most recently debated and what’s coming up next week:

• HOUSING

House Bill 2004 drew dozens of tenants and landlords Thursday to Salem, where they spent almost six hours voicing polarized opinions about whether to do away with no-cause evictions statewide. The proposal would prohibit landlords from evicting month-to-month tenants without cause and 90 day-written notice, with some exceptions, or otherwise pay the equivalent of three months-worth of rent to cover tenants’ relocation costs. The Democratic-supported proposal essentially expands similar, recently-adopted provisions within Portland city limits to the statewide level. Friday was the deadline to submit public testimony for the bill.

• MARIJUANA

Senate Bill 863 may soon put a stop to Oregon pot shops’ record keeping of their recreational and medical customers’ personal information. Amid worries of a federal crackdown on state-approved marijuana laws, the bipartisan bill would require legal pot retailers to destroy customers’ data from their books within 48 hours. Retailers log the information from patrons’ IDs or medical cards, which state law says must be checked at the door, to help build customer rapport and loyalty, and also stay on track with various regulations. Lawmakers argue it puts customers at risk of having their personal information seized from businesses by federal agents. The first public debate is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday.

• ABORTIONS

House Bill 2232 would require Oregon health insurers to maintain free birth control coverage and also cover other reproductive health services, including abortions. The proposal aims to protect reproductive health care across the state. The bill has yet to advance to its first public hearing as Obamacare repeal discussions in Washington, D.C., were still underway.