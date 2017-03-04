Morning Press: Police shooting; fatal hit-and-run; Grant House sold

What’s on tap for this weekend’s weather? Check our local weather coverage.
In case you missed them, here are some of the top stories of the week:
Prosecutor: Man shot by Vancouver police was armed
The man shot multiple times by a Vancouver police officer during an altercation Saturday in Uptown Village was armed with a loaded .40 caliber handgun, the prosecutor in the case said Wednesday.
But court records do not indicate whether the wanted man, Dominic Tovar, fired his weapon, which police later found in the waistband of his pants. The investigation is ongoing, and detectives have not confirmed if gunfire was exchanged, Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said.
Prosecutor: Woman accused in fatal hit-and-run has history of DUI
A Vancouver woman who police suspect was driving under the influence during an alleged hit-and-run crash Saturday night that killed a pedestrian has a nearly decade-long history of driving drunk.
Prosecutors say Jessica Lyn Bankhead has three prior DUI convictions — in 2004, 2006 and 2011 between Washington and Oregon — and an ignition interlock device violation in 2016.
Boy who rode with Vancouver police officers dies at 4
A 4-year-old boy who had the “experience of a lifetime” meeting Vancouver police officers last month has died, his parents said Monday.
Dominick “Nick” Matthew Zadak, who battled a pediatric liver cancer called hepatoblastoma since May 2015, died Thursday.
His family, parents Katie and Robert Zadak and his sister, Anna, remembered Nick as a boy with a joyful smile, sweet demeanor and inspiring others with his positive attitude as he faced his cancer battle.
Latte Da owners buy Grant House restaurant
The Grant House, the restaurant within a historic home named in honor of Ulysses S. Grant, will undergo a changing of the guard.
Suzy Taylor, who co-owned the restaurant with her sister since 2004, said Thursday she and her husband will move back to his hometown of Nashville, Tenn. They talked about moving before, she said, but they waited for their children to grow up.
“Then, last spring we realized ‘Oh, our last high schooler is graduating,’ so we started talking about selling the business,” she said.
Parking fees to return to Clark County parks
Four years of free parking at four county parks is coming to an end.
As part of this year’s budget, county councilors reinstated parking fees at Frenchman’s Bar Regional Park, Lewisville Regional Park, Salmon Creek Regional Park/Klineline Pond and Vancouver Lake Regional Park, which were eliminated in 2013.
The fees start back up April 3, and as of Wednesday, residents can purchase parking passes for 2017. The annual fee is $30, and daily fees are $2 for motorcycles, $3 for cars, $6 for cars with trailers and $8 for buses or motor homes.