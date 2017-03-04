Morning Press: Police shooting; fatal hit-and-run; Grant House sold

A A

In case you missed them, here are some of the top stories of the week:

The man shot multiple times by a Vancouver police officer during an altercation Saturday in Uptown Village was armed with a loaded .40 caliber handgun, the prosecutor in the case said Wednesday.

But court records do not indicate whether the wanted man, Dominic Tovar, fired his weapon, which police later found in the waistband of his pants. The investigation is ongoing, and detectives have not confirmed if gunfire was exchanged, Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said.

A Vancouver woman who police suspect was driving under the influence during an alleged hit-and-run crash Saturday night that killed a pedestrian has a nearly decade-long history of driving drunk.

Prosecutors say Jessica Lyn Bankhead has three prior DUI convictions — in 2004, 2006 and 2011 between Washington and Oregon — and an ignition interlock device violation in 2016.

A 4-year-old boy who had the “experience of a lifetime” meeting Vancouver police officers last month has died, his parents said Monday.

Dominick “Nick” Matthew Zadak, who battled a pediatric liver cancer called hepatoblastoma since May 2015, died Thursday.

His family, parents Katie and Robert Zadak and his sister, Anna, remembered Nick as a boy with a joyful smile, sweet demeanor and inspiring others with his positive attitude as he faced his cancer battle.