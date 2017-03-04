Save the Date: Horse Expo, wildlife learning kick off eventful March

A A

The seventh annual Washington State Horse Expo will be filled with a bevy of events from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, including the Saturday Night Extravaganza at 7 p.m. The equine extravaganza will feature performances by Calgary Stampede Cowboy Up Challenge Winner Jim Anderson, dressage horseman Ruben Villasenor, Spanky and Dally, the BlackPearl Friesian Dance Troupe and more. There will be presentations and demonstrations by national horse experts, plus the mountain trail challenge, vendors, clinics and lectures, which will continue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, 17402 N.E. Delfel Road, Ridgefield. Admission is $11, $9 for seniors and youth, free for ages 7 and younger and $10 for Saturday Night Extravaganza. $5 for parking. www.wastatehorseexpo.com

Get “Wild In The City,” as the community is invited to learn about the wildlife refuges in the area during this open house from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. There will be information about recreational opportunities to ongoing conservation projects, volunteering and upcoming events at the refuge. Plus hands-on activities for all ages and presentations at noon and 2 p.m., with light refreshments provided at the Cascade Park Community Library, 600 N.E. 136th Ave., Vancouver. Admission is free. 360-906-4722 or https://ridgefieldfriends.org

Noir Nights continue with “The Lady from Shanghai,” featuring the legendary Orson Welles, who wrote, directed and stars in the film as a sap named Michael who is drawn into a web of deceit and murder, thanks to a dangerous blonde and her husband. The classic film noir will be paired with wine tastings which begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Kiggins Theatre, 1011 Main St., Vancouver. Tickets are $10. www.kigginstheatre.net/movies/noir-nights

The Sixth Annual Dance For A Cure will aim to be the biggest hourlong, team-taught Jazzercise class in Clark County, with all the proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society. Plan to arrive early to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win dozens of raffle baskets and prizes. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. March 10, with the event running 6 to 8 p.m. at Gaiser Hall, Clark College, 1933 Fort Vancouver Way, Vancouver. Admission is $25. 360-903-1071 or www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2822881

International Women’s Festival Pacific Northwest celebrates women’s accomplishments and helps inspire with interactive programs and speakers. Net proceeds from the two-day event will benefit National Women’s Coalition Against Violence & Exploitation. The festival will kick off at 6 p.m. March 10 with a screening of the documentary “Femme – Women Healing the World,” which features interviews with 100 influential women across the globe. The festival continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11 featuring speakers sharing their experiences of empowerment, along with interactive workshops, an artisan market and the announcement of the Pebble Rebel award winner at Clark College, 1933 Fort Vancouver Way, Vancouver. It’s $10 for the film screening, $59 for the festival and $29 for students. 805-896-3287 or http://womensfestivalnw.org

Prairie High School Drama will present the stage adaptation of “Catch Me if You Can.” The story follows Frank Abagnale Jr., who leaves home and high school to use his gift for telling tall tales and forging checks for misadventures across the globe under a variety of identities. The production will run 7 p.m. March 16 to 18 and March 24; 1 and 7 p.m. March 25 at Prairie High School, 11311 N.E. 119th St., Vancouver. Tickets are $12.50, $8.50 for seniors, $6.50 for students. www.battlegroundps.org or www.greateventseats.com/PrairieHS

Camas High School Theatre will present the Broadway musical version of “Cinderella.” Adapted by Rodgers and Hammerstein, this contemporary take on the fairy tail follows the downtrodden Cinderella as she works tirelessly for her stepmother and stepsisters. But between some helpful friends and a bit of magic, she is able to go to the grand ball and meet her prince. The show runs 7 p.m. March 17 to 18 and 24-25; 2 p.m. March 18 and 25 at the Camas High School, 26900 S.E. 15th St., Camas. Tickets are $10, $7 for students and seniors. 360-833-5750 or http://chs.camas.wednet.edu

Get ready to run by the tulips with the annual Blooms to Brew Marathon. Taking place April 9 during the Woodland Tulip Festival, the event includes a marathon, 4-person marathon relay, half marathon and 10K Run/Walk on flat course through the Woodland Bottoms from Horseshoe Lake Park, Park Road and Lake Shore Drive, Woodland. Costumes are encouraged for the team relays. The post-race party will include microbrews and root beers. Proceeds will benefit the Scott Hill Park and Sports Complex. The marathon is also a Boston Marathon qualifying course. Registration is $110 for marathon, $80 to $85 for half marathon, $55 for 10K and $210 to $220 for relay team. Children ages 5 to 13 can also take part in the new Kids Bloomathon on April 8, held on the 1-mile track at Woodland High School, 1500 Dike Access Road. Registration is $25. www.bloomstobrews.com