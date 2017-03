A A

LONGVIEW — A free clinic on spring chinook fishing in the Columbia River will begin at 11 a.m. March 11 at Bob’s Sporting Goods, 1111 Hudson St.

Mark Gavin, a pro staff member with Pro-Troll Fishing, will discuss the run forecast, regulations and various gear-rigging methods.

He will include information about trolling with Pro-Troll flashers and Brad’s Super Baits.

Seating is limited to 90. Pro-Troll and Brad’s products will be given away during the seminar.