Body recovered after avalanche near Cle Elum

CLE ELUM — A Kirkland man’s body has been recovered after he was caught in a large avalanche while snowmobiling near Cle Elum.

Authorities say 45-year-old Mike Albertson had been snowmobiling in the Hawkins Mountain area Saturday when he and another man were caught in the mass of snow.

The second man was located quickly because his head and arm were visible. It took crews around 30 minutes to locate Albertson, who was completely buried.

Rescuers attempted to respond by helicopter twice but were hampered by bad weather. Deputies with the Kittitas County Sheriff’s office recovered Albertson’s body Sunday.