Brain cheers texting and driving

A A

Eyes off the road, head down texting, vehicle swerving — no one wants to be that driver.

Research has shown that taking eyes off the road for a few seconds or multitasking are as dangerous as driving drunk. Officials say it causes thousands of fatal motor-vehicle crashes annually. Lawmakers over years have responded to the issue with sweeping policy changes across the country, including Washington, where lawmakers are considering proposals to toughen the state’s distracted-driving laws.

So, why do drivers still impulsively reach for their phones?

According to Dr. David Strayer, a cognitive psychologist at the University of Utah whose research on distracted driving has informed people globally, the answer is simple: dopaminergic neurotransmitters. (Or, for nonscientists, chemicals in the brain that signal other parts of the brain to act.)

“When the phone goes off, people feel compelled to look at that phone. They feel compelled because it’s actually a part of their social network that’s reaching out to them,” he said. “It’s triggering some of the dopaminergic neurotransmitter systems that are associated with reward.”

Dr. Barbara Jennings, of Sandia National Laboratories, summed up the brain’s natural chemical response to cellphones in a 2013 TED Talk as this:

“Dopamine is the chemical that’s responsible for our seeking,” she said. “So, we look for something and we find it, and we get a dopamine release. And we look for something else, and we get another dopamine release.”

In other words, dopamine is a neurotransmitter that sends signals in the brain that a reward was received, whether felt through pleasure or motivation, and it helps promote remembering that activity. The same chemical cycle comes from activities such as gambling, sex and some drug use that increase dopamine levels.

Physiology 101

The front part of the brain is called the prefrontal cortex. It’s responsible for multitasking, decision making and planning.

So, when drivers interact with phones or other electronics, while they’re also making decisions on the road, they’re exercising the same part of the brain.

“Our brain is overloaded, that’s really what happens,” Strayer said. “You’re trying to do two separate things at the same time, and there are issues.”

Imaging studies that show high levels of blood flowing through the brain when people try to multitask have proved this, he said.

The odds of crashing increases sharply after drivers take their eyes off the road for four seconds, the time it takes to read an average text message, Strayer said. Changing the radio or climate control with a button takes between one and two seconds.

Programming a GPS while driving can take up to four to six minutes, Strayer said.

And the distractions don’t have to be physical.

Cognitive distractions are a significant source of crashes, he said. Using voice commands to change music or compose a voice text, for instance, can take more than 15 seconds, according to Strayer.

Most voice-based interactions in new vehicles exceed safe levels of interaction time, he said.

“It might seem like a good alternative to keep eyes on the road, but you’re engaging the same parts of the brain,” he said. “Short interactions are safer than long interactions.”