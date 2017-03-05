Clark draws Whatcom in NWAC Tournament opener

A A

The Clark College men’s basketball team will open the NWAC Tournament against Whatcom at 6 p.m. Thursday at Everett Community College.

Clark (17-9) clinched the top seed from the South region with its 81-79 victory at Linn-Benton on Saturday in the regular-season finale.

Whatcom (17-9) is the No. 4 seed from the North region.

The winner moves on to the tournament’s Elite Eight at 6 p.m. Friday against the winner of Pierce (23-6) vs. Walla Walla (20-8).

The NWAC tournament is single elimination. The Final Four will be March 18 with the championship on March 19.

Clark in on a four-games win streak and went 7-3 to finish the season.

This will be the Penguins fourth consecutive trip to the NWAC Tournament. They are 9-3 in the last three tournaments, winning the NWAC title in 2015. Clark placed fifth last year and in 2014.