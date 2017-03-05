Flyfishing school set for April 29 in Camas

A A

CAMAS — Registration is open for the Clark-Skamania Flyfishers’ annual Beginning Flyfishing School on April 29 at Camas Meadows Golf Club, 4105 N.W. Camas Meadows Drive.

The class will begin at 9 a.m. and costs $50, which includes lunch, beverages and a beginner’s flyfishing book.

Instruction will cover basic equipment, flycasting, knots, fish diets and flies to match, fishing techniques, water safety and the importance of catch-and-release of wild fish.

Participants are encourage to bring their on fly rod and reel for casting instruction. For those without gear, it will be provided.

For more information, call Don Starkin at 509-637-4405, 360-608-5916 or dstarkin@msn.com.