In Our View: Oil Terminal Just a Bad Idea

The issues remain the ones that hit closest to home: What kind of community do we wish to create for ourselves and our neighbors? What kind of city do we wish to leave for our children? While the debate over a proposed oil terminal at the Port of Vancouver often becomes derailed and careens onto various tangents, those questions are — and must be — the most salient regarding the issue.

Sure, we can argue about this nation’s dependency upon oil. We can discuss climate change and the dangers of fracking. But the most important aspect of a terminal proposal is the immediate and local impact it would have upon Clark County and the Columbia River Gorge. In this regard, the only logical tack is robust and forceful opposition to the terminal being sought by Tesoro Corp. and Savage Cos.

These thoughts were driven home once again by a recent article from Columbian reporter Dameon Pesanti. In it, Pesanti examined the impact that approval of the Dakota Access pipeline from North Dakota to Illinois would have on the proposed terminal in Vancouver. The conclusion is that there is no conclusion; the oil industry is driven by market forces that can change from year to year, and construction of the pipeline would simply be one more factor in the equation. Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that pipelines are preferable to transporting oil by rail, and that staunch environmentalists should be more willing to accept this fact.

Still, the question reminds us of the need for resolve in opposing the oil terminal and for recognizing that the terminal would be anathema to the culture of the Pacific Northwest. That culture is driven by a respect for the environment and a desire to be conscientious stewards of the planet. It is driven by a quest to help create a community that reflects the values of the populace and that can attract businesses and residents through an image of clean, healthful living.

In truth, an oil terminal would run counter to these desires. In 2013, port officials reached agreement with officials from Tesoro and Savage to build and operate the largest terminal of its kind in the United States. The project would bring an average of 15 million gallons of oil a day from the Bakken region of North Dakota to Vancouver by rail, traveling through the Columbia River Gorge and past population centers. The proposal is undergoing state regulatory review and eventually will be sent to the governor for final approval or rejection.

Proponents argue that civilization needs oil, and we would be wise to gain a local piece of the economic activity that is generated by this demand. This argument, however, is shortsighted. While the need for oil is evident, that doesn’t mean that placing a terminal in Vancouver and running long unit trains through the heart of the city is a good idea. We also need garbage dumps, but that doesn’t mean we should desire one across the street from our home.

Therefore, it is time to reiterate our belief that the oil terminal would be bad for Vancouver, bad for Clark County and bad for the Columbia River Gorge. It would be an albatross that would mark Vancouver as an oil town, inviting related industries while endangering the health of citizens and altering the basic ethos of the region.

Let us put it this way: Nobody would advertise their hometown by boasting about having the nation’s largest rail-to-marine oil terminal. And that remains the most salient point when considering what kind of city we wish to build for the future.