Simone Biles to go for gold on ‘Dancing With Stars’

A “Bachelor,” a bull rider, a baseball player and, um, Charo and Mr. T are among the cast members for Season 24 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” as announced on Wednesday’s “Good Morning America.”

Current star of “The Bachelor” Nick Viall, former Cubs catcher David Ross and bull rider-turned-model Bonner Bolton will all be competing for the coveted mirror ball trophy when “DWTS” returns on March 20.

They’ll face stiff competition on the dance floor, however, with not one, but two Olympic medalists angling for top marks as figure skater Nancy Kerrigan and gymnast Simone Biles have a chance to add new bling to their considerable trophy cases.

But if the incoming season of “DWTS” has a ringer, it would have to be in former “Glee” star Heather Morris. Though Morris came to prominence with her portrayal of Brittany on the hit Fox series, she has been dancing since she was 9 years old.

She also served as a backup dancer for none other than Beyonc? in 2007 and 2008. Which is to say she’ll be a formidable opponent on “DWTS.”

“DWTS” returns with its 400th episode March 20. Here’s the full cast list (with partners) for the new season:

• Bonner Bolton (bull rider and model) with Sharna Burgess.

• Charo (singer and actress) with Keo Motsepe.

• Chris Kattan (comedian and actor) with Witney Carson.

• David Ross (two-time World Series champ) with Lindsay Arnold.

• Erika Jayne (reality TV star) with Gleb Savchenko.

• Heather Morris (actress) with Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

• Mr. T (actor) with Kym Herjavec.

• Nancy Kerrigan (silver medal Olympian) with Artem Chigvintsev.

• Nick Viall (reality TV star) with Peta Murgatroyd.

• Normani Kordei (singer) with Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

• Rashad Jennings (NFL safety) with Emma Slater

• Simone Biles (gold medal Olympian) with Sasha Farber.