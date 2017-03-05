Voting open for All-Region girls basketball fan vote

A A

The Columbian is once again asking fans for their help in selecting the 2017 All-Region girls basketball team.

Fans may vote for up to 12 players selected from teams in The Columbian’s coverage area (Clark County, Woodland and Stevenson). Players on this ballot were selected to their all-league first or second teams.

Voting will remain open through 8 p.m. Friday, March 10. The boys basketball All-Region vote will start on Saturday.

Results from this fan vote will be combined with selections made by area coaches and picks from The Columbian staff to form the final All-Region team, which will be announced on Saturday, March 18.

Fans can vote by using the ballot listed here. If you can’t access that ballot, click here.