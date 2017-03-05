Women are focus of film, festival at Clark College

A A

If You Go Screening of “Femme: Women Healing the World” When: 6 p.m. Friday. Where: Foster Auditorium, Clark College, 1933 Fort Vancouver Way. Tickets: $10; $45 for 10. International Women’s Festival Pacific Northwest When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday Where: Gaiser Hall, Clark College, 1933 Fort Vancouver Way. Tickets: $59; students $29. Learn more: http://womensfestivalnw.org

Leading experts in religion, science, history, politics and culture come together to discuss the future of our planet.

Does it surprise you to learn they’re all women?

A screening of the documentary film “Femme: Women Healing the World” will kick off the second International Women’s Festival Pacific Northwest, set for Friday night and all day Saturday at Clark College. Director Emmanuel Itier will be a special guest.

The film features conversations with 100 influential artists, teachers, authors and activists including Yoko Ono, Gloria Steinem, Marianne Williamson, Angela Davis and Sharon Stone, the film’s executive producer.

“This documentary is a celebration of women around the world actively transforming and healing our global society. We’re excited to share this extremely important message at a time when women’s marches are organizing globally and women’s issues” are so at stake, said Michelle Bart of the Vancouver-based National Women’s Coalition Against Violence and Exploitation. That’s this year’s beneficiary and local partner of the umbrella International Women’s Festival, an organization based in California.

Friday night is the documentary screening, with a VIP reception featuring guests including director Itier. Saturday will see a lineup of interactive workshops and speakers. The keynote speaker is Kathleen Seeley, an internationally recognized leadership coach. Gloria Arroyo-Grubbs, a local chiropractor and health care consultant, is also on the schedule.