‘Zodiac’ still terrifying, relevant

A A

Pop culture anniversaries tend to be occasions for gauzy nostalgia or vigorous defenses of the places various pieces of art ought to have in the canon. I don’t feel any need to defend David Fincher’s “Zodiac,” one of the greatest movies yet released this century, which arrived in theaters 10 years ago this month. And I don’t feel warm and fuzzy about it either.

The great thing about “Zodiac,” which tracks the search for the serial killer of the same name, is the way it adds an eerie, record-scratch of a scream below gloomy moment when the promises of the 1960s seemed to be curdling, and the sense of malaise and decline that would characterize the 1970s was setting in. “Zodiac” is a movie about how uncertainty and institutional failure will drive you mad, and as a result, it’s more relevant than ever.

The first scene in the movie begins with the song “Easy to Be Hard,” from the musical “Hair,” floating out of a car radio as two lovers meet. The song is a plea for people who espouse high principles of love and kindness to live up to those values in their personal lives. The sequence ends with gunshots and Donovan’s “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” a track that explicitly positions “songs of love” as a kind of babbling shtick. The dream is, quite literally, dead.

The movie, and the search for the killer that follow, capture the limits of both law enforcement agencies and newspapers to find the truth.

The police departments in multiple jurisdictions unravel the Zodiac’s codes and develop leads, but they never amass sufficiently convincing evidence to make an arrest. At one point in the movie, they even struggle to convince a judge that they should get a search warrant. The reporters run through theories and chase down sources from multiple jurisdictions, but they don’t get any further. “Zodiac” is somewhat unusual, in that it’s a story where the police and reporters work together instead of at cross-purposes, but their team-up doesn’t take them further or produce any breakthrough that would have been impossible for them to reach if they were carrying out independent investigations.

These failures aren’t the result of hollowed-out institutions, though “Zodiac” does take place during the years when the rates at which serious crimes were being closed by the police declined. The characters have resources to pursue their investigations, and they’re given time and plenty of leeway by their superiors (though one local politician runs for governor on the argument that the cops didn’t have what they needed to crack the case). And neither is “Zodiac” a story about the sorts of failures involved in the Vietnam War, where brilliant people, restricted both by their own faith in technocratic solutions and their fears of being seen as soft on Communism, made fatally terrible decisions.

Instead, Fincher captures the uncertainty and loss of confidence that follow from a prolonged failure by institutions and people who are doing everything they’re supposed to, only to find that it doesn’t produce the correct results.

Stunning acting

“Zodiac” conveys this so convincingly because Fincher got astonishing performances out of his actors.

The year before “Iron Man” returned him to Hollywood’s A-list, Robert Downey Jr. was first charmingly — and then worryingly — dissolute as San Francisco Chronicle reporter Paul Avery. When “Zodiac” begins, Avery is an experienced journalist with a bit of counter-culture edge, cool enough to school young editorial cartoonist Robert Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal), but still eager enough to get slammed with his younger colleague.

Avery’s spine melts into relaxation during his first visit to the bar with Graysmith, and he never quite gets it back. After he receives a Zodiac letter threatening him personally, Avery’s long hair, increasingly gray, stops looking like a deliberate fashion choice, and begin to look like the result of a man who can’t quite keep himself together. He sports one of the “I Am Not Paul Avery” buttons that became popular during the height of the Zodiac killer’s rampage, and takes wobbly aim at a shooting range.

For a time, he can focus on Melanie (Chlo? Sevigny), a fellow game enthusiast who becomes his second wife. It doesn’t last: Graysmith becomes edgy, nocturnal, as if he shuts his eyes even for a moment he’ll miss something vitally important.

And San Francisco detective Dave Toschi (Mark Ruffalo) begins to wilt under the pressure of his own image. Even as he becomes the inspiration for Harry Callahan (Clint Eastwood) in the “Dirty Harry” movies, he’s unable to find definitive evidence that would link his best suspect, Arthur Leigh Allen (John Carroll Lynch) to the killings, and when Toschi meets the man in person, Allen is a polite, unflappable blank.

When Graysmith finds his way to Allen at the end of the movie, the confrontation is decidedly anti-climatic. “Can I help you?” Arthur, now working as a clerk, asks him. “No,” Graysmith tells him. To a certain extent, that’s because the only thing that matters is Graysmith’s own sense of certainty. It’s also true, though, that Allen is never going to confess; he’s never going to provide either Graysmith or the audience with the definitive ending we crave so badly.