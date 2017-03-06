Buscher steps down as Skyview girls basketball coach

A A

Jennifer Buscher said she needed some time after the girls basketball season to address her team, to tell the players about her future plans.

“It was very emotional. You develop relationships with the kids. It’s tough,” Buscher said.

Buscher, who led Skyview to the Class 4A state championship in 2012, has resigned. She met with her players last week, two weeks after the Storm’s season came to an end in the bi-district tournament, one win shy from another state tournament appearance.

“It’s just the right time to pursue other dreams while I still can,” Buscher said.

A teacher in Portland, she is in her 17th year in education. This spring, her plan is to return to college in an effort to get into administration.

That means leaving a girls basketball program she led for seven years, a program that won six league titles and made it to state tournament four times in her tenure.

“I’ve absolutely loved it there,” Buscher said of Skyview. “From the community, to the admin, to the staff, and most of all, my players and their families. I had the opportunity to work with some of the best kids and some of the best families.”

In 2012, the Storm went 25-3 and had a memorable run to the state championship. They won with buzzer beaters in two of their three games in the Tacoma Dome — including the title game.

“I’m still in shock a little bit, but we’re state champs,” Buscher told The Columbian that evening.

The Storm missed the state tournament in 2013, but then returned to the Tacoma Dome in 2014, 2015, and 2016.

“I had players buy in to our all-in culture,” Buscher said. “We focused on the little things that led to a lot of bigger things. That’s what I’m most proud of.”

Buscher said all she asked of her players was to give her their best.

“They did,” she said.

In the end, Buscher hopes that worked both ways.

“I feel I did my best for Skyview.”

Mountain View boys coach resigns — Aaron Shepard has stepped down as the head coach of the Mountain View boys basketball program.

“In my heart I know I did what I could. My guys did what I asked of them, played hard and never quit,” Shepard said, adding that he wishes the best for the players and the program in the future.

“My decision to step down is in the best interest for my family, the program and myself at this particular time,” he said.

Shepard was the head coach of the Thunder for four seasons.