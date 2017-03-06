Arrest made in child abduction at hospital

A A

Clark County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center Monday evening after investigating a possible attempted kidnapping.

Clayton G. Closser, 37, was arrested and accused of unlawful imprisonment. He was booked into the Clark County Jail.

Deputies said they were called to the hospital about 8:15 p.m. after a report a man had grabbed a child as they entered the emergency room area. The man, identified as Closser, held the child briefly, but then let the child go.

It was not immediately clear whether the child and the suspect know each other.