Community notebook: Free tennis gear giveaway at VTC on Saturday, March 11

A A

The Vancouver Tennis Center Foundation is hosting a free tennis gear giveaway for high school players on Saturday.

New and gently used racquets, bags, clothing, shoes, etc., will be available at the Vancouver Tennis Center, 5300 E. 18th Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bring student ID to take part in the giveaway.

Tennis gear donations are also still be accepted at the Vancouver Tennis Center. Call VTC at 360-487-8123 or stop by for more details.

Russell going into wrestling Hall of Fame

Battle Ground resident and local wrestling coach Dan Russell, a four-time NCAA Division II champion at Portland State, will be inducted into the Division II Wrestling Hall of Fame on Thursday in Birmingham, Ala.

Russell is the among the 21st class of inductees and one of eight former Vikings to be honored.

Russell, originally from Gresham, Ore., was 130-22-5 at Portland State from 1988-91.

He is currently the senior pastor at the Battle Ground Foursquare Church.

Hoop shoot semifinals Saturday at Clark

The Northwest Region 1 Hoop Shoot Contest semifinals will be held Saturday at Clark College.

The event begins at 9 a.m. with the 8-9 age division followed by the 10-11 age group and concluding with 12-13 age group.

There are 24 kids — six each from Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Idaho — who will compete. The top finishers advance to the national finals at Chicago in April.

March packed with local runs

Shaun Martin of Ridgefield was the fastest at the WSU 3.5-mile Trail Run on Saturday, winning the event with a time of 22 minutes, 10 seconds.

This run was just one of several coming up this month on the Clark County Running Club calendar:

• The Haagen Park 1.5- and 3-mile run is at 10 a.m. Saturday at Leroy Haagen Park, on N.E. 136th Ave. just past the Firstenberg Community Center.

• The Hockinson Park 3.3-mile run is at 10 a.m. March 18 at Hockinson Meadows Park. It’s described as a flat run on trails in the park.

• The Marine Park 5K runs is 10 a.m. March 25 starting out at S.E. Marine Park Way and Columbia Way.

For more about these events or how to join the CCRC, visit clarkcountyrunningclub.org.

Clover Run set for March 26

The Couve Clover Run will take place at 9 a.m. March 26, starting in downtown Vancouver.

Courses of 3 miles, 7 miles and 10 miles will challenge runners.

Registration this month for the 3-mile run is $45 for adults, $25 for ages 16-under, or $40 per person for teams. The 7- or 10-mile runs is $60/$30/$55. Entry fees include T-shirt, medals and post-race festivites.

For more information, visit whyracingevents.com/event/923.

State gymnastics coming to Event Center

The 2017 Washington State Optional Gymastics Championships are scheduled for March 17-19 at the Clark County Event Center at the fairgrounds in Ridgefield.

Hosted by Naydenov Gymnastics Boosters, this meet is billed as one of Washington state’s premier gymnastic meets. Competitors are Level 6-10 plus an Open division.

There will be four sessions each day starting at 8 a.m.

Admission for spectators per session is $10 for adults, $8 for military or ages 65-over, $6 for ages 5-12. All-day is $20 for adults, $15 for child/senior/military, or an all-day weekend pass is $25 adults, $20 child/senior/military.

For more information, visit www.washingtonstateoptionalchampionships.com.

Youth flag football registering players

The spring season for Vancouver Under the Lights youth flag football season is May through June and is accepting registrations for boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Fees are $150 per players. Registration closes on April 23.

Games will take place at King’s Way Christian School, 3300 N.E. 78th Street in Vancouver.

For more information or to register, visit www.uaflag.com/washington.