FBI, Warm Springs tribe seek help finding missing girl, 9

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. — The FBI and authorities in central Oregon are asking for help finding a 9-year-old girl who went missing at least a week ago and may be possibly endangered.

Kaitlyn Stofiel lives in Portland with her custodial father, 44-year-old Thomas Clarence Stofiel.

Police say the father has weapons and may be distraught.

Stofiel’s truck was found in late February parked near milepost 76 along Highway 26 on the Warm Springs Reservation.

The father and daughter have no known connection with the reservation.

Kaitlyn is described as white, tall and thin with blue eyes and long, dark hair.

Stofiel is also white, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call 911 and not to approach them.