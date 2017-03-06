Local MMA fighter seeks to keep his star rising

A A

By day, Jake Smith is a jovial desk worker at a marketing analytics company in downtown Vancouver.

Saturday night, his alter-ego will have taken hold.

Smith will defend his 175-pound welterweight championship at the Prime Fighting 9 mixed martial arts event at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds.

The Vancouver fighter, who is 5-1 as a pro, will face Joey Pierotti (4-0) in the main event.

“He’s a tough guy, a good wrestler,” Smith said. “I watched his last fight and he didn’t wrestle that much. I hope he does that this time. I think it would be hilarious if he tries to stand with me because he’s going to get knocked out.”

Saturday’s fight is a big moment in Smith’s quest to move up in the world of mixed martial arts. He said Portland-based Bellator fighter Chael Sonnen told him interest is rising from that promotion.

A spot on a UFC undercard could also be the next step for a fighter who is successful in a regional promotion such as Vancouver-based Prime Fighting.

“If I go out there and put on a good performance, I should be getting that call,” Smith said.

For now, the 2009 Heritage High School graduate balances his day job with a busy training schedule. He’ll typically spend three to four hours a day at his boxing gym, his strength gym or at 24 Hour Fitness for cardio work.

For Smith, mixed martial arts is close to a 24-hour obsession.

“It’s always in the back of my mind, no matter what,” he said. “I’m not a violent person. I try to separate myself from fighting, but I can’t.”

Martial arts has fascinated Smith since he was a child. In middle school, he took a liking to both boxing and anime — the Japanese cartoon style in which martial arts is a common theme. On his right forearm is an intricate tattoo from the popular anime series “Dragon Ball Z.”

After dabbling in boxing, Smith wrestled in high school. One night, his father took him to an MMA event in Portland.

“Those guys were wrestling and boxing,” Smith said. “I was like, that’s cool. You get to wrestle and punch people in the face? I feel like everyone has a moment in life there they’re like ‘that’s my call.’ ”

Smith is prepared to follow his calling as far as he can. He praised Prime Fighting, run by Alisdair Mackenzie of Vancouver, as a great stepping stone.

“Yeah, they’re regional right now but you’re going to get your name out there,” Smith said. “That’s eventually how you establish yourself. Prime, they want to help you get to the next level. They look out for the fighter, not just themselves.”

Mackenzie declined to say what the purse is for Saturday’s fight.

No matter what happens Saturday, Smith says he is in for the long haul when it comes to chasing his dream.

“Just keep grinding, doing what I’m doing,” he said. “I’ll fight whoever, wherever.”

If you go

What: Prime Fighting 9 mixed martial arts event.

When: Saturday. Doors open 4:30 p.m. First fight at 6 p.m.

Where: Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds. 17402 NE Delfel Rd., Ridgefield.

Tickets: From $30-$75. Available at the door or online at www.primefighting.net.