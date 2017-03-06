Organization hosts event to help new entrepreneurs

A A

VANCOUVER – The Bridge Incubator, an organization that supports entrepreneurs, will host a two-hour event Wednesday aimed at helping people launch companies.

Planned for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 8 at the Hudson Building, 101 E. Sixth St., the event aims to teach would-be entrepreneurs how to differentiate good ideas from bad ones and how to set up effective business models.

Prospective mentors and investors are welcome to attend, the organization said.

Cost to attend is $10 in advance, $15 at the door. People may sign up at meetup.com/thebridgevanwa.

For more info, contact Dave Barcos at dbarcos@thebridgeincubator.com