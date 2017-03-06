Man, 27, arrested in Washougal homicide investigation

A A

A 27-year-old man came into the Washougal Police Department early Monday morning and was arrested for suspicion of murder several hours later.

It’s unclear whether or not Benjamin W. Walker was turning himself in when he stopped by the office at 5:45 a.m. and made contact with an officer, but Washougal Cmdr. Allen Cook said it was “something along those lines.”

Walker provided officers with information, which prompted them to do a welfare check at a house in the 3300 block of H Street, Cook said.

“Based on what he told them, other officers went there and confirmed there was a deceased person,” Cook said.

Other residents were inside the home and were not aware of the incident until officers arrived, according to Washougal police.

The death of a 78-year-old woman was determined to be suspicious, prompting a homicide investigation, Cook said. Detectives interviewed Walker and by 1 p.m. Monday, officers arrested him on suspicion of first-degree murder.

“In light of how tragic the incident is, it’s been a swift investigation,” Cook said.

Cook said police would not release the identity of the woman until the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified her. The agency, which is tasked with determining the cause and manner of the woman’s death, had not yet done so by Monday afternoon.

Cook would not comment on the relationship between Walker and the woman, but said that Walker was staying at the residence.

“It’s not a stranger-type crime, they were well known to each other,” Cook said.

Detectives with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit are assisting Washougal police in the investigation.