Self-storage facility proposed near Vancouver Mall

A A

VANCOUVER – A self-storage facility could be built close to the Vancouver Mall, according to preapplication documents filed with the City of Vancouver.

Wiard Storage Facility would be built at 5201 N.E. 94th Ave., on a site that developers say is unused, save for overgrowth and abandoned buildings. The site has no listed neighborhood but is located east of the mall, near Interstate 205.

The preapplication did not specify the storage facility’s size or unit count. The facility, with an office, will be made up of singles-story buildings, each about 20 feet tall, the filings said. Traffic impacts are expected to be minimal.

Wilson Architects of Vancouver is listed as the applicant. Developers will confer with city planners March 23.