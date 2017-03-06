Senate approves presidential primary in March

A A

OLYMPIA (AP) — The Senate has passed a measure that would move the state’s presidential primary from May to March.

The chamber approved Senate Bill 5333 on a 34-15 vote Monday. It now heads to the House for consideration.

The bill was requested by Secretary of State Kim Wyman, who had said she wanted the earlier date so that the state could be more relevant in helping choose presidential nominees.

The measure would move the primary to the second Tuesday in March, unless the secretary of state moves it to a later date as part of a regional presidential primary. It would also allow voters not to have to declare a party affiliation, as they do now, when voting in the presidential primary. The bill also would not allow voters to write in candidates in that election.