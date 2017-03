A A

Hazel Dell – Parkrose Hardware has officially opened its third Clark County location.

The hardware store at the former Sports Authority site in the Hazel Dell Marketplace, 8002 N.E. Sixth Ave., opened March 1, though it still has to get permanent signs and finish its garden area, according to developers.

Parkrose Hardware was founded more than 50 years ago in Portland and now has three locations in Clark County, including at 16509 S.E. First St. and 8000 E. Mill Plain Blvd., both in Vancouver.