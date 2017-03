A A

Vancouver police are looking for a suspect involved in a Tuesday afternoon robbery at the IQ Credit Union in the VanMall neighborhood.

Police spokeswoman Kim Kapp said a young man entered the credit union, at 1017 N.E. Vancouver Mall Drive, around 4:20 p.m. and presented a note to the teller. The note demanded money.

The robber then fled with stolen cash and was not located, Kapp said. No weapon was seen or implied during the robbery, and no one was reported injured.