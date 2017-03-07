N. Korea, Malaysia hold each other’s citizens

A A

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — North Korea closed its borders Tuesday to Malaysians who want to leave the country, spurring Malaysia to issue a retaliatory order and drawing hundreds of ordinary people into an increasingly bitter diplomatic battle over the killing of an exiled member of North Korea’s ruling family.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak denounced North Korea’s order as a violation of international law, calling it “an abhorrent act, effectively holding our citizens hostage.” Police have been ordered to stop North Koreans from leaving Malaysia “until we are assured of the safety and security of all Malaysians in North Korea,” Najib said in a statement.

The sudden diplomatic escalation came more than two weeks after Kim Jong Nam, the long-exiled half brother of North Korea’s ruler, was killed in a poison attack at the Kuala Lumpur airport.