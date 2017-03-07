Officials: Suspect hugged child, refused to let go

A A

A Lyle man was arrested Monday night after he allegedly hugged a child at an area hospital and refused to let go, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, identified by deputies as 37-year-old Clayton G. Closser, had been treated and released from the emergency department at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and was waiting near the door for a cab about 8:15 p.m., hospital spokeswoman Kelly Love said.

A woman and her grandchild walked in and the “man went and put his arms around the child as in a hug, but did not let go until the grandmother and the nurse yelled at him to let go,” Love said.

Security officers arrived a minute later, Love said, and found that the man had let go of the child. Officials then isolated the man from everyone else in the hospital until deputies arrived. The man was not combative.

Because he grabbed the child and refused to let go of him, Closser was arrested on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment, a Class C felony defined as knowingly restraining another person, Sgt. Fred Neiman said.

“Our team at the hospital, we don’t know what the man was thinking, we don’t know what his intention was,” Love said.

Neiman, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said he didn’t know if it was an attempted abduction, but said that it is very possible there were some mental health issues at play.

The man and the child, an 8-year-old boy, did not know each other, Sgt. Fred Neiman said. The boy was not injured.

“We are relieved,” Love said. “We have a good outcome, as scary as it would be for that family last night.”