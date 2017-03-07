Police hope to match stolen tools, other items, with owners

A A

Vancouver police are trying to match 160 stolen tools and other items with their owners after detectives arrested two men.

The case began Feb. 21, when police responded to the report of an auto theft. A contractor reported his vehicle had been stolen, along with the tools and equipment inside. About a week later, the victim said, he spotted several of the stolen tools listed for sale online.

On Feb. 28, detectives arranged to meet with the seller, according to the police. Two men arrived at the meeting place driving a stolen vehicle. Officers moved in, and after a short foot chase, the suspects were arrested.

Jason E Newkirk, 44, of Lake Oswego, Ore., was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree trafficking in stolen property, first-degree possession of stolen property, methamphetamine possession, resisting arrest and possession of a stolen vehicle. Police also arrested David R. McCune, 39, of Vancouver on suspicion of trafficking in stolen property, first-degree possession of stolen property, methamphetamine possession and resisting arrest.

The investigation led to a storage unit, according to the police, where detectives recovered 261 allegedly stolen items, with a value of $26,000. The police traced some of the goods back to six different businesses, five of which had company vans stolen and then found nearby, stripped of tools.

The department still has about 160 unclaimed stolen items. Photos are posted on the department’s website, www.cityofvancouver.us/police, under the “Stolen recovered property photos” section.

Police asked claimants to review the photos and contact Detective Clesson Werner at 360-487-7541. Walk-ins are not accepted.

Claimants need to be able to provide proof of ownership and documentation of a theft.