Police seek suspects in alcohol theft at Battle Ground Wal-Mart

Police are asking for the public to help identify three men who reportedly stole alcohol and assaulted a store employee Monday night at the Battle Ground Wal-Mart.

The police said the suspects entered the store together, stole some alcohol, then left. Two of them then re-entered the store, apparently to steal more, but an employee confronted them.

The police said the two assaulted the employee as they fled.

The department asked anyone who can identify the three to contact Detective Sgt. Kim Armstrong at 360-342-5252 or kim.armstrong@cityofbg.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the department at www.cityofbg.org/tips.